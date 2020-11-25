Iran Advises Europe Not to Sacrifice Its Independence for US

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had a telephone conversation with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde on Tuesday afternoon.

During the phone call, the two sides conferred on the latest international developments, regional issues, JCPOA-related issues, and bilateral and consular relations between Tehran and Stockholm.

Foreign Minister Zarif referred to the United States’ unlawful and unfair sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and criticized European countries for their failure to fulfill their commitments under the JCPOA.

He also advised the Swedish top diplomat not to sacrifice their independence and sovereignty for the bullying and cruel policies of the US.