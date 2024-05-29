Wednesday, May 29, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign PolicySecurityMiddle East

Iran acting FM: Saudi Crown Prince to visit Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad bin Salman

The Iranian acting foreign minister has confirmed reports that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would travel to Iran.

Addressing reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Ali Bagheri, however, added the timing for the visit of the Saudi crown prince to Tehran is not definite yet.

Bagheri also said the conduit for the transfer of messages between Iran and the US has not been blocked, adding Tehran is pursuing active diplomacy after the demise of the president and foreign minister in a helicopter crash earlier this month.

He added late President Ebrahim Raisi’s active policy regarding the neighbors and the region will continue.

Bagheri said negotiations are ongoing to unfreeze Iran’s assets in the West.

The top Iranian diplomat also noted that Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities continue within the provision of the government under the supervision of the Supreme National Security Council.

As for regional topics and the developments in the Gaza Strip, Bagheri said he would pick up where his demised predecessor Hossein Amirabdollahian left off and would take trips to several countries for talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and stopping the Israeli regime’s carnage in Rafah.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks