Iran’s acting FM: Iran-Russia cooperation on the rise 

He made the remark after a telephone conversation with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Bagheri added that his conversation with Lavrov that was initiated by the Russian side, was part of diplomatic meetings and contacts.

“We reviewed bilateral and multilateral plans together”, he noted.

The acting foreign minister added that Iran’s bilateral, regional and international cooperation with Russia is increasing and that the two countries have opted for multilateralism as a strategic choice in order to shape a fair world in which each actor gets a chance to play a role based on his capacity.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement, offering condolences over the passing of president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a copter crash in Iran’s northwest last week.