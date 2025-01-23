Iran injects 70 billion kWh nuclear electricity into national grid

Eslami said this output has saved 105 million barrels of oil, equivalent to $8 billion, while requiring only $1.8 billion in startup investment, emphasizing the advantages of nuclear energy in meeting national needs.

He highlighted the significant economic potential of heavy water, stating that its global price is approximately $1,000 per kilogram.

Eslami went on to say that 300 derivatives can be produced from heavy water, with some priced at tens of thousands of dollars per gram.

He noted that methanol derived from heavy water fetches $1.2 million per ton compared to less than $500 per ton from petrochemical processes.

Eslami further added that Iran’s heavy water production is recognized for its high purity based on international certifications, including from the U.S. and other Western countries.

Currently, Iran holds a 12.5% share of the global heavy water market. Eslami added that this share could grow further, as international demand for Iranian heavy water continues to rise.