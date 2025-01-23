IFP ExclusiveNuclearSelected

Iran injects 70 billion kWh nuclear electricity into national grid

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, announced that Unit 1 of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, southern Iran, has injected 70 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity into the national grid.

Eslami said this output has saved 105 million barrels of oil, equivalent to $8 billion, while requiring only $1.8 billion in startup investment, emphasizing the advantages of nuclear energy in meeting national needs.

He highlighted the significant economic potential of heavy water, stating that its global price is approximately $1,000 per kilogram.

Eslami went on to say that 300 derivatives can be produced from heavy water, with some priced at tens of thousands of dollars per gram.

He noted that methanol derived from heavy water fetches $1.2 million per ton compared to less than $500 per ton from petrochemical processes.

Eslami further added that Iran’s heavy water production is recognized for its high purity based on international certifications, including from the U.S. and other Western countries.

Currently, Iran holds a 12.5% share of the global heavy water market. Eslami added that this share could grow further, as international demand for Iranian heavy water continues to rise.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks