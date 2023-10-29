Sunday, October 29, 2023
Iran sends 5th aid shipment to quake-hit areas in Afghanistan

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has dispatched its fifth consignment of relief aid to people in earthquake-stricken areas in neighboring Afghanistan.

The aid shipment was sent through the Dogharoun Border in the east of the northeastern Iranian province of  Khorasan Razavi.

The relief supplies delivered in three truckloads contained different types of foodstuff, cooking oil, rice, canned food, blankets, detergents, hygienic items and carpets worth around $100,000.

The former four aid shipments sent by Iran contained more than 730 tonnes of various types of relief items.

More than 2,000 people were killed in a 6.3-magnitude earthquake which struck western Afghanistan weeks ago. It was one of the deadliest quakes to hit the country in two decades.

