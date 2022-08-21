Sunday, August 21, 2022
Iran records 55 more deaths, 3,245 new infections from Covid

By IFP Media Wire
Iran’s Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday 55 new deaths and more than 3,200 cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

55 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 143,387, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

3,245 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 834 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,233,648 patients out of a total of 7,506,614 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,342 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 64,920,523 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,297,965 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,379,803 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

