Iran reports 48 more Covid deaths, over 1,900 new infections

Some 48 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 143,776, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

1,966 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 458 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,288,750 patients out of a total of 7,525,628 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,117 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, according to the health ministry.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 64,984,117 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,363,299 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,718,137 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.