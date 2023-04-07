Friday, April 7, 2023
Iran reports 36 new Coronavirus deaths, highest in weeks

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

Iran's Health Ministry figures on Friday confirmed 36 new deaths caused by the COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day fatalities in weeks.

“A sum of 1,064 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Friday, and added, “565 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”

It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,597,098.

“Unfortunately, 36 patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 145,534,” the ministry noted.

It expressed satisfaction that 7,348,420 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

The center went on to say that 828 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.

It added that 56,009,524 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The health ministry public relations warned that 19 cities are red, 45 cities are orange, 233 cities are yellow, and 151 cities are blue.

