Iran health ministry reports 22 Covid deaths, 650 cases

Some 22 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,243, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

646 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 130 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,318,111 patients out of a total of 7,540,962 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

432 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,056,300 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,449,916 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,099,175 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.