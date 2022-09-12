Monday, September 12, 2022
type here...
Media WireSocietyHealthcare

Iran registers 21 Covid deaths in 24 hours

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry said on Monday 877 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and 21 individuals lost their lives to the deadly disease over the past day.

Some 21 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,199, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

877 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 171 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,316,444 patients out of a total of 7,539,698 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

504 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,049,648 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,441,933 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,065,914 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks