Thursday, April 4, 2024
Iran kills 18 terrorists in Sistan and Baluchistan province

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

Iranian security forces have confirmed the elimination of 18 terrorists in the recent incident in Rask and Chabahar, in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Seyyed Majid Mir Ahmadi, Deputy Interior Minister of Security and Law Enforcement, provided updates on the situation, revealing that among the casualties were ten Iranian
security  forces.

Mir Ahmadi said despite the terrorists’ ambitions to seize key military and police headquarters in Rask and Chabahar, their plans were thwarted by the vigilance and bravery of security forces.

He went on to say that the operation to thwart the terrorists faced challenges as they resorted to using innocent people as human shields, though all hostages were safely released.

Investigations are underway to determine the identity of the attackers, with initial reports suggesting they are non-Iranian.

Additionally, two supporting elements facilitating the presence of terrorists in Chabahar have been apprehended.

