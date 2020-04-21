Int’l Scientific, Medical Cooperation Must Be Promoted to Deal with Coronavirus: Rouhani

Speaking with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez by telephone on Tuesday, President Rouhani said in the current situation, the relations between the countries should be based on human principles and hostile policies should be countered, but unfortunately in these very difficult conditions, the United States continues to intensify its sanctions against Iran and even applies them to medicinal products.

The President also referred to Iran’s loan request from the International Monetary Fund to fight against the coronavirus, saying the United States also opposes the payment of this loan, but the Islamic Republic expects the European Union and Spain to adopt a stance against such illegal act.

President Rouhani welcomed the Spanish Prime Minister’s proposal to resume talks between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries to exchange views on important bilateral and international issues, including the implementation of the JCPOA.

“If the other countries fulfil all their obligations, we will meet our commitments,” he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s president touched upon the need for the implementation of the bilateral agreements, and expressed hope that the relations between Iran and Spain will grow in all fields.

Rouhani further expressed sympathy with the Spanish people, noting that Tehran is ready to share its experiences in dealing with the coronavirus.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Spain offered his condolences to the people of Iran over the coronavirus deaths, and gave a report on the situation in his country in the fight against the virus as well as the imposition of urban restrictions on citizens.

“In addition to concerns about the health of the people, we have deep concerns about the economic crisis that our country will face in future,” Sánchez underlined.

On the US sanctions against Iran, the Spanish premier said “We believe that the US sanctions have had a profound effect on the Iranian economy and the health of people, especially in this difficult time when you are struggling with COVID-19. Spain and the European Union do not agree with such sanctions.”

The Prime Minister of Spain also expressed his support for the activation of the European Union’s financial mechanism (INSTEX), saying, “Spain has put plans to join the INSTEX on the agenda as well.”

Pedro Sanchez further hailed the relations between Iran and Spain, asserting that it is very important that the two countries resume trade relations in the current situation.