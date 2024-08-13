IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicyHuman Rights

Iran wants top gambler Sobhani extradited from Spain

By IFP Editorial Staff

The secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights and deputy head of the Judiciary has asked the Iranian Foreign Ministry to push efforts for the extradition of Sasha Sobhani, an Iranian national from Spain, on a variety of charges including child abuse and money laundering.

Kazem Gharibabadi, in a letter to Ali Bagheri the Iranian acting Foreign Minister, demanded fugitive Sobhani be extradited from Spain on charges of gambling, betting, money laundering, defrauding Iranian teenagers, and abusing children.

Gharibabadi criticized the Spanish government’s inaction although Iran has sent the required information on Sobhani and called for his extradition.

The letter urges the acting foreign minister to take serious steps to expedite the legal measures on the case.

Mohammad Javad Sobhani, alias Sasha Sobhani, 36, is the son of an Iranian diplomat who has disavowed his son and cut off his ties due to his ill-fame.

During his stay in various countries over the past years, Sasha has released controversial videos to flash his luxurious lifestyle and made vitriolic comments on mainly social issues that run afoul of the Iranian-Islamic culture.

