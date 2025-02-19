Spanish ambassador praises invitation of flamenco guitarist to Fajr Music Festival

Casares, a native of Malaga, performed a solo flamenco guitar recital, showcasing one of Spain’s most challenging musical traditions, according to the Public Relations Office of the 40th Fajr International Music Festival.

“I’ve known Daniel since he won his first award at 16. His solo performances are exceptional, and I congratulate the festival organizers for inviting him. He is an excellent representative of Spanish flamenco music,” Gaspar said.

He voiced hope that Casares’ visit to Iran will not be his last, noting the guitarist’s regret at having to leave so soon.

Gaspar, who attended the performance with his family, praised the festival’s atmosphere and the Iranian audience’s appreciation for Spanish music.

“I was surprised by how many Iranians spoke Spanish and enjoyed the performance. Music transcends language and brings cultures closer together,” he remarked.

The ambassador also expressed his admiration for Iran’s rich and diverse musical traditions, stating, “Iran is a vast and culturally rich country. I hope to contribute to introducing this heritage to Spain during my time here.”