Spanish guitarist says amazed by Iranian audience’s knowledge of flamenco

By IFP Editorial Staff

On the second night of the 40th Fajr International Music Festival in Tehran, Spanish guitarist Daniel Casares expressed his astonishment at the Iranian audience's familiarity with flamenco music, the Public Relations Office of the festival reported.

Following his performance at Rudaki Hall, Casares remarked, “Music brings all cultures closer together and keeps them united. I believe our mission is to play music to cleanse the souls of people around the world.”

Casares was pleasantly surprised by the Iranian audience’s response to his performance, saying “I was amazed. I did not expect such familiarity. The Iranian audience has a very good understanding of flamenco music and reacted very positively to my performance.”

“Occasionally, I heard the enthusiastic exclamation ‘¡Ole,’ which delighted me. I met some Iranian friends here, whom I had previously interacted with online, and I was very happy to see them among the attendees and chat with them after the performance,” he said.

Casares further commented on his participation in the festival, stating, “When I was invited to this festival, I did not know much about it. Since I have another performance in two days at a different festival and could only stay in Iran for one day, I was hesitant to accept the invitation. However, I am now very glad I came. The organizers did an excellent job.”

