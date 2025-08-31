Sunday, August 31, 2025
Interior ministry: Over 1.8mn undocumented Afghan migrants exited Iran since July last year

By IFP Editorial Staff

More than 1.8 million undocumented Afghan migrants have left Iran since the start of the current administration in July last year, according to the Ministry of Interior’s Office for Foreign Nationals and Immigrants Affairs.

Nader Yarahmadi, advisor to the interior minister and head of the office, said on Sunday that the government’s new migration policies, introduced over the past year, have focused on distinguishing legal residents from illicit migrants and creating conditions for voluntary returns.

“Since the beginning of this administration until August 6, a total of 1,833,636 undocumented individuals have exited the country, including 1.2 million departures this year alone,” Yarahmadi said.

He added that more than 70 percent of those who left did so along with their families, noting that policies now allow for potential legal re-entry for individuals with needed skills or employment opportunities.

Authorities estimate that at least 800,000 additional undocumented migrants will need to leave in the next phase to manage pressures on infrastructure and public services.

Yarahmadi also highlighted progress on a national migration law, aimed at streamlining services, building a centralized migrant database, and issuing unique identification documents for foreign nationals.

