Insult to Prophet of Islam Far from Political Maturity: Iran

Chief of Staff of the Iranian President has denounced the French insults to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a measure lacking in political maturity and rationalism.

In a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Mahmoud Vaezi denounced the French president’s support for the offensive cartoons of the Prophet of Islam under the pretext of advocating the freedom of expression.

Decrying the insult to Islam as a measure lacking in political maturity and rationalism, the Iranian official said respecting the beliefs of others is a principle of democracy and a pillar of morality.

“Freedom of expression is not tantamount to permission for the violation of civil rights and moral principles,” Vaezi underlined, saying irresponsible freedom of expression only promotes hatred and violates the rights of others.

“The French president’s questionable and unjustifiable support for the insults to the Prophet of Islam, which have been provided probably to cover up a series of major problems in the domestic politics of that country, is by no means acceptable,” he added.

He also warned that such offensive moves would promote hatred and foment Islamophobia, the brunt of which would be taken by the people of France.

Vaezi finally called on the French authorities to realize the situation, act responsibly, and prevent a cycle of insults, provocation and promotion of hatred that hurts the sentiments of world Muslims.

Earlier this month, Macron pledged to fight “Islamist separatism”, which he said was threatening to take control in some Muslim communities around France.

He also described Islam as a religion “in crisis” worldwide and said the government would present a bill in December to strengthen a 1905 law that officially separated church and state in France.

His comments, in addition to his backing of satirical outlets publishing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), have drawn widespread condemnation from Muslims across the world.