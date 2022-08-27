Saturday, August 27, 2022
IFP Exclusive

Industrial rope access: A job between air and ground

By IFP Editorial Staff

Pegah Farajian, 42, is an Iranian business management expert. She used to serve as an employee at a private firm for 10 years, and when she decided to change her occupation, she went for a job that she loved and was close to her favorite sports field.

Pegah has been a caver, canyoneer and rock climber for years, and now her favorite sports field has become a daily job for her. She works on the rope at height every day from morning to evening.

“Once, I used to exercise alone and had not entered the job market. Over a year ago, I started working at height (industrial rope access),” Pegah told ISNA, adding that her job is backed up by 15 years of experience in related sports categories.

“I completed an IRATA training course last year. I’ve since worked non-stop and really liked the job,” she added, using an acronym for the Industrial Rope Access Trade Association, that was formed in the UK in the late 1980’s.

Below you can see some pictures of Pegah while working somewhere between air and ground.

