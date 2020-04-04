IAEA to Send Two Rapid Coronavirus Testing Devices to Iran: Envoy

Kazem Gharibabadi said following consultations between the two sides, the International Atomic Energy Agency decided to send two RT-PCRs to Iran.

“In addition to these two devices, personal protective equipment for users of the device, equipment for setting up and upgrading and calibration, and special detection kits that use three techniques will also be sent,” he noted.

The RT-PCR is used in research laboratories to study gene expression. It can be used clinically to diagnose genetic diseases and monitor drug therapy.