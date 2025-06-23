Media WireInt'l Relations

IAEA head gives update on Iranian nuclear sites after US attack

Rafael Grossi, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) — the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog — gave an update to the UN Security Council on what has occurred at Iran’s nuclear facilities following the US attack.

Fordow:

“Craters are visible at the Fordow site — Iran’s main location for enriching uranium at 60%, indicating the use by the United States of America of ground-penetrating munitions. This is consistent with statements from the United States,” Grossi said, adding at this time, no one, including the IAEA, is in a position “to assess the underground damage at Fordow.”

Isfahan:

“Additional buildings were hit overnight, with the US confirming their use of cruise missiles. Affected buildings include some related to uranium conversion process,” Grossi said.

“Entrances to tunnels used for the storage of enriched material appear to have been hit,” he added.

Natanz:

Grossi stated that “the fuel enrichment plant has been hit again with the US confirming that it used ground-penetrating munitions”.

Iran has informed the IAEA that there has been no increase in off-site radiation levels at the three sites, he said. Grossi added he has convened a special session on the board of governors of the IAEA on Monday in Vienna.

