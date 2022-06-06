“IAEA chief unwilling to consider Iran’s answers as persuasive”

Mohammad Eslami said despite that, the agency’s director general lacks serious determination to consider Iran’s answers as persuasive.

He added that the IAEA invokes intelligence provided by Iran’s enemies, notably the Israeli regime, and it has failed to condemn terrorist attacks on Iran’s atomic facilities, which raises a big question.

The Iranian nuclear chief also said the resolution that the US and the European troika are trying to get approved at the IAEA’s board of governors will not create a new situation.

Eslami underlined that the IAEA must stop political influence within itself and stick to its own rules.

The head of the AEOI in other comments spoke about Iran’s nuclear activities, saying a decision to enrich uranium to 90% purity lies with relevant officials.

“We wouldn’t make a decision to enrich [uranium] with the aim of doing acts of provocation”, Eslami noted.

He further suggested that the fate of the Iran nuclear deal will have no impact on the country’s atomic program, saying, “We will continue our peaceful nuclear activities irrespective of the JCPOA”.

Eslami once again stressed that the IAEA will have no access to the contents of surveillance cameras at an Iranian centrifuge production site without Iran and the other sides reaching a deal in Vienna.

The AEOI’s head said Tehran is ready to comply with all the provisions of the JCPOA if the other parties do the same