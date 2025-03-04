IAEA stresses pursuing constructive relations with Iran

Grossi made the remarks at a press conference in Vienna on Monday after the IAEA Board of Governors meeting.

He said previous reports have indicated that many issues are interconnected and some can be deemed more important than others.

It is impossible to solve all issues in a single action; rather, the sides need constructive and consistent efforts in all fields, he added.

For example, the IAEA chief claimed, uranium particles discovered in certain facilities and specific places or the level of Iran’s uranium enrichment activities show that there are various issues between the two sides.

“What we need is answers and constructive relations. Enough talk, we must move forward and achieve results. We have always put ways before Iran for bilateral cooperation.”

Grossi stated his talks with Iranian authorities in Tehran in November showed that the country seeks to cooperate with the IAEA but unfortunately certain issues (anti-Iran resolutions) have prevented the sides from moving in this direction.

Referring to the IAEA’s contact with the new US administration, Grossi said the highest-level political officials in the United States are examining ways to interact with respect to Iran’s nuclear program.

The IAEA chief underscored the need for interaction between the US and Iran. Grossi added interaction, whether formal or informal, or through open and secret channels, is indispensable.

In 2015, Iran agreed to curb its peaceful nuclear work as a confidence-building measure in exchange for the removal of Western sanctions.

That deal was derailed in 2018, when the United States left and reinstated all the bans suspended under the accord.

In 2019, Iran stopped implementing part of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in response to Washington’s withdrawal and the failure of the European parties to compensate for this pullout.

Iran later took certain more limiting measures in response to the Western-sponsored anti-Iran resolutions at the IAEA and the country’s dissatisfaction with the agency’s handling of the nuclear issue.

Those measures included deactivating some surveillance devices used to monitor its nuclear program and barring certain inspectors amid fears of Western espionage targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.