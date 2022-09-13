Husband of Iranian woman who jumped to death to prevent rape demands speedy execution

Salam Shahidi, the husband of Shiler Rasouli, said protesters in the Kurdish city shattered the windows at the perpetrator’s house after the last week tragic incident and were about to set it ablaze, but he stopped the angry crowd and asked them to “leave everything to the law.”

Shahidi said, “It is not only our request, but the request of the people in Marivan that Goran be punished and executed very soon.”

The commander of Iran’s IRGC forces in the Kordestan Province, General Sadeq Hosseini, expressed sympathy with Shiler’s family, saying the 36-year-old ‘chaste lady’ is a role model of honor for women across Iran.

He promised a firm response to the criminal and asked people to “let everything go through legal channels so the evildoer gets a severe punishment.”

Shiler is survived by her daughter, son, and husband. Her body was laid to rest on Thursday with a huge number of locals attending her funeral procession.