Hundreds of thousands compete in Iran’s most popular university entrance exam

Approximately 500,000 candidates took part in the exam, hoping to take up mainly medical fields which are lucrative in Iran, besides its high social status.

This followed Thursday’s exams for candidates in the Humanities, Mathematics, Arts, and Foreign Languages groups.

The Experimental Sciences group had the highest participation rate, accounting for 48.5% of all examinees. Female candidates made up 64% of participants in the nationwide exam.

According to Iran’s National Education Evaluation Organization, 60% of this year’s final score will be based on high school academic records, while 40% will come from the exam itself.

Preliminary results will be announced in mid-August. Final results and admissions decisions are expected by early October.

The youngest candidate was born in 2010, and the oldest in 1945.