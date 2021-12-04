IRGC: 50 persons accused of involvement in general Soleimani assassination

The deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps for legal affairs says fifty persons are accused of involvement in the 2020 assassination of Iranian anti-terrorism icon general Qasem Soleimani.

There are 50 defendants in this legal case that has been prepared by the IRGC and filed with Iran’s Judiciary, Brigadier General Sohrab Ali Shamkhani told the Mehr News Agency.

The IRGC deputy commander for legal affairs stated that the accused are mostly American including former U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that a number of British citizens are also among them.

Shamkhani noted that the case has now reached a good stage and a draft indictment has been prepared in the Judiciary.

He said Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has convened meetings in international forums over the past months to follow up on the U.S. assassination, but unfortunately this case has not yet reached many international bodies, such as the United Nations Security Council, the General Assembly, and… to be raised and pursued.

General Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who played a key role in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq and elsewhere in the region, were killed in January 2020 in a U.S. drone strike which was directly ordered by Trump.

In response, Iran launched a missile attack on an Iraqi base hosting American troops, but also pledged to follow up on the assassination through legal channels.