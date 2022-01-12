Wednesday, January 12, 2022
“House for Innovation and Export of Iranian-made Technology” to be launched in Istanbul

By IFP Editorial Staff

The second trade and technology conference of Iranian companies in Turkey will be held at the same time as the inauguration of the House for Innovation and Export of Iranian-made Technology in Istanbul.

According to Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), one of the important goals of policies to support knowledge-based and creative companies is to support them to enter the markets of target countries and offer their scientific and technological capabilities and expand their exports. Turkey, given its political and economic relations and historical and cultural commonalities with Iran as well as its convenient location in the Eurasian basin as the gateway to this geographical region, is a suitable market for creating infrastructure and developing the export of products made by Iranian knowledge-based, technological and creative companies.

The house, which is supported by the Vice President’s Office, is the fifth largest export-oriented infrastructure after Russia, Syria, China and Kenya.

It offers hardware services such as “providing private and shared workspace”, “providing Iranian innovation ecosystem in Istanbul” and “gathering and seminar infrastructure”, and providing software services such as “market research and marketing to knowledge-based and creative companies.

In short, the house seeks to facilitate the presence and export of Iranian companies and products to Turkey.

The House for Innovation and Export of Iranian-made Technology in Istanbul has been created with the investment of the private sector and the support of the Vice President’s Office in an area of more than 500 square meters in the best commercial district of Istanbul. It has been built according to international standards.

