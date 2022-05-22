High-ranking MP: Iran, US deadlocked over two issues including IRGC sanctions

Vahid Jalalzadeh noted on Sunday, Iran’s chief negotiator in Vienna Ali Bagheri attended a meeting with the commission’s members to brief them on the matter.

Jalalzadeh blamed the current pause in talks on the US and accused Washington of violating its commitments.

The MP also spoke about the recent visit of the EU’s chief negotiator in Vienna Enrique Mora to Tehran.

He said Bagheri on Sunday gave some explanations to the MPS about the aims of Mora’s trip. He added that the EU’s envoy is trying to bridge the gap between Iran and the US side.

According to Jalalzadeh, Iranian officials clarified to Mora what was necessary. He expressed hope that the EU official will convey Iran’s message to the US.

The head of the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission underlined that Iran is not holding talks merely for the sake of talks and does not want the negotiation to become one of attrition. Iran wants the Vienna talks to produce results.

Jalalzadeh said the US side must also show good will and redress the losses it inflicted on Iran after its unilateral pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Jalalzadeh noted that Bagheri does not believe the talks have paused but he thinks that the negotiations are continuing as Mora visits Iran and letters are being exchanged between Iran and the other parties