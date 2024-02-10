Hezbollah chief says Resistance will emerge victorious against Israel

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed and exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, with a focus on the war and genocide in Gaza, as well as the situation in Palestine and southern Lebanon.

The Hezbollah chief praised Iran’s Leader Imam Khamenei as well the Iranian president, government, and people for supporting the oppressed yet strong people of Palestine.

Nasrallah said the resistance movements are in a strong condition, adding the resistance groups are highly united and coordinated in supporting Palestine and Gaza.

He said, “The Zionist enemy is caught up in a crisis and is in a strategic bottleneck and has not achieved any of its objectives in the battlefield.”

Nasrallah stated “resistance is an important element in regional equations,” and reiterated that the Palestinian nation and resistance will inevitably achieve victory.

The Hezbollah secretary general added the Iranian Leader’s ‘wise, unequivocal and firm positions’ in the ongoing developments in Gaza and the West Bank are unique among world leaders.

During the meeting, Amirabdollahian also gave a report on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s diplomatic efforts in backing Palestine and the resistance movements with a focus on a political solution based on the Palestinian people’s rights in international venues.

He noted that resistance has been accepted as the main party in the political initiatives, saying it indicates its role and standing in Palestine and the region.

Amirabdollahian hailed that the Palestinian resistance for acting with ‘wisdom and authority’ both in the path of resistance and perseverance and in focusing on political solutions.

He further said, “The Palestinian people’s role and the consensus by Palestinian leaders and groups should be considered as the main axis in every political initiative.”