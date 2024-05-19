Sunday, May 19, 2024
Helicopter carrying pres. Raisi involved in accident

By IFP Editorial Staff
President Ebrahim Raisi

A helicopter transporting President Ebrahim Raisi encountered an accident earlier on Sunday in the East Azerbaijan province.

According to initial reports, some of the President’s companions aboard the helicopter have managed to make contact with central authorities, raising hopes that the incident may end without any fatalities.

The President’s convoy consisted of three helicopters. While two of these, carrying various ministers and officials, successfully reached their destination, the helicopter carrying President Raisi faced difficulties.

Among those reported to be with President Raisi was Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. Rescue operations are currently underway, and further details on the condition of the passengers are awaited.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

