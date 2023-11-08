Wednesday, November 8, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Heavy rains cause flooding in Iran, more expected

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Flood

Heavy downpours have triggered floods in 13 provinces across Iran. There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties as a result of the flooding.

On Wednesday, the intensity of rains in the eastern half of Mazandaran and Golestan Provinces both in northern Iran, as well as parts of North Khorasan Province, in northeast of the country, was at the level of orange, which is a sign of heavy rainfall in the south and west of Golestan and east of Mazandaran.

The rains could cause canals and rivers to overflow, officials have warned.

The head of the rescue and relief organization of Iran says 40 villages, 8 cities and one nomadic region from 13 provinces need relief aid.

Rescue teams have been put on high alert since Tuesday.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks