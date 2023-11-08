Heavy rains cause flooding in Iran, more expected

On Wednesday, the intensity of rains in the eastern half of Mazandaran and Golestan Provinces both in northern Iran, as well as parts of North Khorasan Province, in northeast of the country, was at the level of orange, which is a sign of heavy rainfall in the south and west of Golestan and east of Mazandaran.

The rains could cause canals and rivers to overflow, officials have warned.

The head of the rescue and relief organization of Iran says 40 villages, 8 cities and one nomadic region from 13 provinces need relief aid.

Rescue teams have been put on high alert since Tuesday.