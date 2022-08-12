Health minister: Iran ready to export Covid vaccine

Bahram Einollahi added that Iran is facing no Coronavirus vaccine shortages. Einollahi added that Iran is now capable of expanding its overall exports given a boost in its pharmaceutical products and medical equipment.

Einollahi then pointed to sanctions on Iran, saying the bans imposed by the country’s enemies have failed in preventing Iran’s economic progress.

The health minister added that before Iran’s Islamic Revolution of 1979, Iranians had to go abroad to seek treatment for ordinary diseases but now the nation has shown during the Covid pandemic that it performed way better than developed countries.

Iran is now producing several types of Covid vaccines which have proved to be effective in inoculating people against the viral disease.

Iranian experts began efforts to produce the jabs soon after the pandemic reached Iran and succeeded in doing so concurrently with developed countries like the US and Britain.