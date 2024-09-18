Reports about health of Iran’s envoy in Lebanon false: Mission

The statement from Iran’s embassy in Lebanon came after the New York Times reported that Amani had lost one eye and is severely injured in the other following yesterday’s pager explosions.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon informs our dear compatriots and the media that the treatment process of Mr. Amani, the esteemed ambassador, is progressing well and that the rumors about Mr. Amani’s physical condition and vision are false,” the diplomatic mission wrote on X on Wednesday.

Hundreds of pagers blew up at the same time across Lebanon on Tuesday in an apparently coordinated attack that killed at least nine people and injured more than 2,800, according to the health minister.

Firass Abiad said more than 200 people are in critical condition after the communication devices exploded on Tuesday.

He added more than 150 hospitals are treating the victims, with injuries mostly reported to the face, hands and stomach.

Amani was among the wounded. On Tuesday, his wife took to X to confirm the envoy’s injury but said his condition was stable. The ambassador has a superficial injury and is currently under observation in the hospital. Two employees of the Iranian embassy were also injured.