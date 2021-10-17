Head of Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Russia

Chairman of Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri has arrived at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport heading a military delegation.

Bagheri was greeted by General Sergei Istrakov, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

General Bagheri and members of the high-ranking Iranian military delegation inspected the ceremonial guard of the Russian Ministry of Defense upon arrival at Vnukovo Airport, after the anthem of the Islamic Republic of Iran was played.

General Sergei Istrakov, a group of high-ranking Russian generals, Kazem Jalali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Moscow, and a group of directors of Iranian institutions based in Russia were also attending the ceremony.

General Bagheri will hold talks with Russian officials during his stay in the country.

Bagheri earlier visited Pakistan where he met Pakistani military officials and Prime Minister Imran Khan and they discussed important regional and international issues including the Afghanistan situation and war on terrorism.