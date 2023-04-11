Report: Former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani to play a role in parl. elections

Tasnim added that Rouhani will definitely play a role in this year’s parliamentary elections set to be held in less than a year.

Accordingly, Rouhani’s first step will be the publication of his memoire during his presidency in the months leading up to the parliamentary vote.

He also plans to field questions along with some of his advisors at the social audio app, Clubhouse, with foreign polict topping the agenda.

Rouhani, who started his election meetings a few months ago, has been holding his meetings on a weekly basis.

Some people close to him said that a regular program should be prepared to present a single electoral list that would be supported by the former president.

The Iranian rial lost much of its value against foreign currencies during the second term of Rouhani as president.

This happened after former US president Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the Iran nuclear deal and reinstated sanctions on Tehran.

The rial has further plummeted against foreign currencies since Rouhani’s successor Ebrahim Raisi took office some two years ago.

This has shot up prices of housing, cars and foodstuff in Iran and has caused widespread discontent among people with the handling of the economy by the government.