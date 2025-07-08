Nearly half a million undocumented Afghans exit Iran via Dogharoun border

The figures, released by the deputy for security and law enforcement at Khorasan Razavi Governorate, show that approximately 180,000 of these individuals were from Khorasan Razavi Province, bordering Afghanistan, alone.

The official added that 80% of those departing from Khorasan Razavi had come forward voluntarily, registering themselves for repatriation.

Afghan migration to Iran has a long history, stretching back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Major influxes have typically aligned with internal unrest in Afghanistan, including the civil wars, the Soviet invasion in 1980, and more recently, the Taliban’s return to power.

The latest wave has been the largest to date, leading to intensified movement across Iran’s eastern borders.

Shared cultural, linguistic, and geographical ties have made Iran a natural destination for Afghan refugees over the decades. However, Iranian authorities have increasingly sought to regulate undocumented migration, citing economic and security concerns.

Efforts to repatriate unauthorized residents have accelerated in recent months.