Nearly half a million undocumented Afghan nationals leave Iran

Amirollah Shamghadari said the process has been conducted with full respect and human dignity.

Shamghadari stressed that the border crossing has seen the highest volume of Afghan departures in recent weeks.

“67 percent of all Afghan exits have taken place via Dogharoun”, he said.

He added that on Friday alone, some 26,000 Afghans crossed the border, many of them directly without passing through refugee camps.

Shamghadari underlined Iran’s official policy of supporting voluntary, humane, and lawful departures, adding that Afghan nationals have expressed satisfaction with the services provided at the Safid Sang and Hasanabad camps.

“Priority is given to families who have voluntarily introduced themselves rather than those who were apprehended”, he noted.

He reiterated that xenophobia and anti-Afghan sentiment are fundamentally rejected by the Islamic Republic, highlighting the deep historical and cultural ties between Iran and Afghanistan.

Shamghadari further dismissed allegations that the Afghan departures were motivated by espionage concerns involving Mossad, labeling such claims as part of an enemy-led psychological operation.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic’s goal is to organize the current situation and eventually allow re-entry for Afghan nationals under legal and regulated frameworks.