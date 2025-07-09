Half a million illegal Afghans deported from Iran

Amiri however noted that there are no legal grounds for deporting Afghan children without their parents.

“I have not seen any such case, and if it has happened; it is not legal and must be reported so we can investigate”, he said.

The MP also addressed complaints from Afghan tenants, noting that some Iranian landlords have delayed returning housing deposits.

“Repaying rent advances takes time, especially if landlords have already spent the money”, he said.

Authorities are reportedly seeking legal solutions to ensure tenants receive their deposits, possibly through power of attorney arrangements.