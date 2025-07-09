IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Half a million illegal Afghans deported from Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian MP Akhlaghi Amiri says nearly 500,000 illegal Afghan nationals have been deported to Afghanistan from Iran in recent months.

Amiri however noted that there are no legal grounds for deporting Afghan children without their parents.

“I have not seen any such case, and if it has happened; it is not legal and must be reported so we can investigate”, he said.

The MP also addressed complaints from Afghan tenants, noting that some Iranian landlords have delayed returning housing deposits.

“Repaying rent advances takes time, especially if landlords have already spent the money”, he said.

Authorities are reportedly seeking legal solutions to ensure tenants receive their deposits, possibly through power of attorney arrangements.

