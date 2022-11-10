Grossi says Iran and IAEA talks yield no results

“So, they [the talks] didn’t bring anything new,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

He stressed, however, that the sides would continue contacts, and representatives of the IAEA might visit Iran in the coming weeks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has recently said that his country would send a delegation to Vienna to discuss problematic aspects of its nuclear program that were of concern to the regulator.

Iranian officials say Tehran has fully cooperated with the IAEA about three sites in question inside the country, adding that detection of nuclear traces at Iranian sites does not mean Tehran has undeclared nuclear material.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami urged the IAEA to avoid relying on baseless information through unreliable sources, and reiterated that his country has no secret nuclear activities and undeclared atomic sites.

He stated that the nuclear agency’s reports confirm that there is no deviation in Iran’s nuclear program.