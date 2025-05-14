IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Governor: Nearly half of Iran’s undocumented Afghan migrants reside in Tehran Province

By IFP Editorial Staff

Tehran Governor Alireza Fakhari has announced that approximately 50% of Iran’s undocumented foreign nationals are currently residing in Tehran Province, underlining the urgency of addressing the issue as a top provincial priority.

Fakhari stressed the need for a systematic and lawful approach to the presence of the illegal Afghan migrants in the capital region.

“These individuals must be identified in accordance with the law and repatriated respectfully to their home country,” he said.

The governor’s remarks reflect increasing national and local attention on migration management, particularly in urban centers like Tehran, where irregular migration poses social, economic, and security challenges.

Iran hosts one of the largest refugee populations in the world, primarily from neighboring Afghanistan.

While many reside legally under temporary protection or refugee status, a significant number remain undocumented due to a porous border and also instability inside Afghanistan, which forces people there to contemplate migrating to Iran.

Iran has frequently urged the UN to assist Tehran in dealing with the issue.

Unofficial sources say around 10 million Afghan migrants reside in Iran.

