Gharibabadi: Douhan’s visit approved by highest levels of Iranian establishment

Kazem Gharibabadi said, during her trip which began on May 7 and will last for over a week, the UN Special Rapporteur will focus on unilateral anti-Iran sanctions and their impact.

He explained that Douhan is not tasked with looking into any other issue.

“The High Council for Human Rights is not limited to one branch of the government and its main members are from all three branches. The council has been tasked with coordinating the visit,” Gharibabadi explained.

“Countries targeted by sanctions must use all available capacities to hold accountable the perpetrators behind unilateral sanctions,” he added.

The UN special rapporteur is holding meetings with representatives of state institutions, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations during her visit to examine the impact of the anti-Iran sanctions.

Her visit has been criticized by some conservative media such as Iranian daily Kayhan which has questioned the logic of her visit, arguing that Douhan’s reports on the impact of sanctions on Venezuela and Syria have failed to produce tangible results.