Ebtehaj’s daughter, Yalda, thanked the participants and the Iranian ministry of culture for facilitating the transfer of Ebtehaj’s body back home from his residence in the German city of Cologne for burial.

Ebtahaj died of kidney failure on August 10 at the age of 94.

He will be laid to rest at Mohtasham Garden in his hometown in Rasht, the capital city of Gilan Province in northern Iran.