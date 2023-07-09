Funeral procession held for security forces killed in Zahedan attack

Four assailants attempted to make their way into the police station in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, but were confronted by the forces inside on Saturday.

All the four terrorists were ultimately killed. Two security forces also lost their lives.

On Sunday, a funeral procession was held for the two forces, Sergeant Major Alireza Keikha and conscript Mobin Rashidi.

A number of ordinary people as well as officials, including the provincial governor for Sistan and Baluchestan, were present at the procession.

“Today, with their fervent presence, Shias and Sunnis thwarted enemies’ plots,” Governor Mohammad Karami said at the event, dismissing the notion that there was a Shia and Sunni divide in the province.

Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed many attacks targeting both civilians and security forces by terrorists who mainly sneak into the country from Pakistan.

On Saturday, Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdolhamid condemned the terrorist attack on the police station and expressed deep regret over the incident.

He renounced any action that would cause insecurity in the country.