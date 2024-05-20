Funeral procession to be held for Iranian president, companions in Tabriz on Tuesday

Hassan Haghighian, Director General of Political Affairs, Elections and National Divisions of the East Azarbaijan Governorate, told reporters on Monday that the dead bodies of the victims are being transferred from the accident site in Varzaqan to Tabriz.

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in the accident on Sunday while returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam in the region.

Search and rescue teams discovered the charred bodies of the officials and cabin crew over 15 hours after the incident.