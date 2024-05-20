Monday, May 20, 2024
Funeral procession to be held for Iranian president, companions in Tabriz on Tuesday

By IFP Editorial Staff

The northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, the provincial capital of East Azarbaijan, where Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation lost their lives in a helicopter crash, will host a funeral ceremony on Tuesday. 

Hassan Haghighian, Director General of Political Affairs, Elections and National Divisions of the East Azarbaijan Governorate, told reporters on Monday that the dead bodies of the victims are being transferred from the accident site in Varzaqan to Tabriz.

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in the accident on Sunday while returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam in the region.

Search and rescue teams discovered the charred bodies of the officials and cabin crew over 15 hours after the incident.

