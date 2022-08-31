France denies Iran national golf team visas

The Iranian men’s team was invited by the International Golf Federation to take part in the Eisenhower Trophy 2022 scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, August 31, in Paris, but the French government locked the Iranians out of the tournament.

Although Iran’s golf federation had requested for the visas and submitted the required documents to the French Embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran in time, France did not provide any explanations for the decision.

The ‘hostile attitude’ towards Iranian athletes by some Western countries, specifically by the US, Canada and Britain, is not unprecedented.

In July, Iranian track and field athletes failed to attend the World Championships after the United States refused to issue visas for them.

The Iranian government also condemned the United States failure to issue visas for some members of the Iranian national wrestling team in February.

Iran has slammed the move and says it will follow the issue through international channels.