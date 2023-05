Gholamreza Shafigh, an official with the province’s crisis management department, told IRNA that the intense rainfalls caused a river in Farouj County to overflow onto the surrounding area in a period of only 20 minutes.

Heavy damage has been inflicted on the affected areas, said the official, adding that a search and rescue operation was still underway.

IRNA said 21 rescue teams have been dispatched to the northeastern province.