Saturday, April 8, 2023
Former Iranian president urges referendum on key issues

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hassan Rouhani

Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for a referendum on key issues concerning governance in the country.

Rouhani said people could have dozens of demands, but during a referendum, they can be asked three questions on foreign policy, domestic policy and economy.

The former president added that any change demanded by the citizens must be tangible.

He noted that the Islamic Republic is built on people’s and God’s satisfaction and that if people are not satisfied, problems must be resolved through a fundamental change.

Rouhani said if officials are after a change, they need to enforce Article 59 of the Constitution, which stipulates that a referendum can be held on highly important economic, political, social and cultural issues.

