Former Iranian minister calls for reconsidering decision regarding FATF

Yahya Ale Es-hagh told ILNA News Agency that Iran’s leader has given authorities the go-ahead to reconsider Iran’s policy toward FATF and this has been necessitated by economic realities of the current period.

The former minister of commerce in Iran’s sixth government also spoke about the potential impact of accepting the FATF regulations on Iran’s economy.

He noted that the issue had previously been examined by various state bodies, including elites and the Expediency Council, which ultimately rejected it. However, Ale Es-hagh emphasized that the current economic conditions differ significantly from those at that time.

He highlighted the necessity for a serious reconsideration of the FATF issue, stating that recent economic realities demand a new perspective. Ale Es-hagh expressed hope that decision-makers would thoroughly evaluate the implications of FATF acceptance, considering national interests and global conditions in their deliberations.

When asked if ratifying FATF would resolve economic issues, Ale Es-hagh affirmed that prompt decisions are essential, as the matter has lingered for too long.

His comments reflect a growing feeling among some Iranian officials that engaging with international financial standards through FATF could potentially alleviate economic challenges and enhance transparency in financial transactions, ultimately benefiting the nation amidst ongoing sanctions and economic pressures faced by Iran.