Friday, April 14, 2023
Former Iranian lawmaker Emad Afrough dies at 66

By IFP Editorial Staff
Emad Afrough

Emad Afrough, a former member of the Iranian Parliament who offered outspoken critiques of his own Principlist Party, has passed away at the age of 66.

Afrough died of complications caused by cancer at a Tehran hospital on Friday, his son announced.

Afrough, who held a doctorate of philosophy in sociology, was a Principlist lawmaker in the Seventh Parliament, from May 2004 to May 2008, representing Tehran, and chaired the Cultural Committee of the Iranian legislature.

After the end of his term, Afrough refused to run for office again, in part because of his disagreements with the Principlist camp, and devoted himself to a teaching life, although he continued to criticize his fellow-conservatives’ policies.

