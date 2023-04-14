Former Iranian lawmaker Emad Afrough dies at 66

Afrough died of complications caused by cancer at a Tehran hospital on Friday, his son announced.

Afrough, who held a doctorate of philosophy in sociology, was a Principlist lawmaker in the Seventh Parliament, from May 2004 to May 2008, representing Tehran, and chaired the Cultural Committee of the Iranian legislature.

After the end of his term, Afrough refused to run for office again, in part because of his disagreements with the Principlist camp, and devoted himself to a teaching life, although he continued to criticize his fellow-conservatives’ policies.