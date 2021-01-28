Former Iranian Footballer Mehrdad Minavand Dies of COVID-19 at 45

Former Iranian football player Mehrdad Minavand passed away because of COVID-19 on Wednesday night at the age of 45.

Minavand’s body was laid to rest on Thursday at Tehran’s Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in a small ceremony attended by members of the football community.

Th former player of Austrian team Sturm Graz and the Belgian side R. Charleroi S.C. had been hospitalized in intensive care unit (ICU) of the Laleh Hospital in Tehran last week.

Minavand was part of Iran national football team in the 1996 AFC Asian Cup and 1998 FIFA World Cup.

He also played for Iranian club Persepolis in two stints.

