Iranian journalist killed by husband amid domestic dispute

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mansoureh Ghadiri Javid

Mansoureh Ghadiri Javid, a reporter with research division of IRNA, Islamic Republic News Agency, was tragically killed by her husband in a violent incident involving a knife and dumbbell. The murder reportedly occurred amid severe domestic disputes and escalated arguments between the couple.

Following the crime, the husband attempted to hide the body but was unsuccessful; police apprehended him based on witness testimonies, to which he confessed his actions.

According to Tehran’s Criminal Prosecutor, the police arrived at the scene to find Ghadiri Javid’s body, bearing multiple knife wounds and blunt force trauma.

The husband, who admitted to the crime, cited ongoing marital discord as the motive.

Judicial authorities revealed that the confrontation intensified from early morning on the day of the incident. During the argument, the suspect delivered four knife strikes and two blows with a dumbbell, which was used as an improvised weapon. His attempt to remove the body from the home was ultimately thwarted.

Neighbors confirmed hearing loud altercations that morning, followed by silence. Later, the husband’s brother entered the residence, discovered the scene, and promptly notified the police, leading to the suspect’s confession and subsequent investigation by law enforcement.

